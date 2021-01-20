Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.95

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 654850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 509,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

