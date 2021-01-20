Monro (MNRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, analysts expect Monro to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MNRO opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $75.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

