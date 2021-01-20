Morgan Stanley Acquires 34,128 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,878 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,128 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 47,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MFG opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $3.08.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

