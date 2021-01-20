Morgan Stanley Boosts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $120.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.71. The stock had a trading volume of 25,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.47 and its 200 day moving average is $106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 237.29 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $150.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

