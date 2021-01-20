Morgan Stanley Cuts South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Price Target to $21.00

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

SJI stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,586. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $261.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 103.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 3,325.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

