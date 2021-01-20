Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EDD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,044. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,176,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

