Morgan Stanley Has $648,000 Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Lakeland Financial worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,145,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 39.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 177,647 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 348,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day moving average is $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $60.58.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $53.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,126,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

