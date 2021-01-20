Morgan Stanley Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nomura were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NMR opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

