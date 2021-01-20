Morgan Stanley Has $697,000 Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 45,797 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Lydall worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Lydall by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 659,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lydall by 7.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,112,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 73,218 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lydall by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 138,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Lydall by 8.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lydall alerts:

Separately, Sidoti lowered Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE LDL opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.06. Lydall, Inc. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $35.13.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.