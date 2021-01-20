Morgan Stanley Has $718,000 Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Colfax were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,086,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,601,000 after purchasing an additional 703,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,940,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,069 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 3.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,211,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,347,000 after purchasing an additional 68,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,681,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2,218.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,618,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $33,143.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,721.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,154 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -791.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $805.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

