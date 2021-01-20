Morgan Stanley Has $742,000 Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,294 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Premier were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 88.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 48,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 23.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Premier by 20.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

In related news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

