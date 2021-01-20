Morgan Stanley Increases DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $8.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 219,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 31.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

