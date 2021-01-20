Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) by 44,715.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698,448 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.01% of Obalon Therapeutics worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of OBLN stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 688.07% and a negative return on equity of 159.14%.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.