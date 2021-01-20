Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s current price.

MS has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

MS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,017,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,867,896. The company has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 86,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

