Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $19,754,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. BP PLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 197.9% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 342,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 227,532 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 303.8% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.85. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.17.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.