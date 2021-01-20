Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Star Group worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGU. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Star Group by 221.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 39,098 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Star Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Star Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Star Group by 35.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Star Group stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. Star Group, L.P. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.1325 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

