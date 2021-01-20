Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock traded up GBX 66 ($0.86) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 904 ($11.81). 543,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 812.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 717.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £479.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 329.31 ($4.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 908 ($11.86).

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of £1,595.62 ($2,084.69). Also, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, for a total transaction of £291.60 ($380.98). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 759 shares of company stock worth $594,894.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

