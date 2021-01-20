mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. 267,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,542,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL)

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. The company operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.