MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $158.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.68. MSA Safety has a one year low of $83.57 and a one year high of $161.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $304.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.10 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. On average, research analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $139,630.00. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $98,765.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,847 shares of company stock worth $10,485,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth about $200,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

