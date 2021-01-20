MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MSG Networks from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of MSGN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 421,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,281. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

