Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) alerts:

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$290.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.77 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.78.

Shares of MTL opened at C$11.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.74. Mullen Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.85 and a one year high of C$11.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.25%.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.