Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.55

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 195877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRAAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Murata Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

