Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.16-2.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. Murphy USA also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 13.08-13.08 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murphy USA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

MUSA opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.12.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

