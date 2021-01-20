Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Boosts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,776,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,209,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $98.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $101.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

