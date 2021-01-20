Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.0% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,533,000 after buying an additional 2,388,886 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,496,000 after buying an additional 717,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after buying an additional 565,638 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,108,000.

VTV stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.85. 2,426,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,867. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.50.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

