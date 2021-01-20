Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $380.05. 7,058,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,465,183. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $382.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $372.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.56.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

