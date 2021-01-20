Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 9,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $273.19 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

