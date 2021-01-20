Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $180.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

