NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NASB opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $511.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $57.51. NASB Financial has a one year low of $35.01 and a one year high of $74.75.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.67 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans.

