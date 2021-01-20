Nasdaq (NDAQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Nasdaq to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nasdaq to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $142.26 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

