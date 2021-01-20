Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 104.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natera by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Natera by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NTRA opened at $123.90 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $125.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.02.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 19,169 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $1,634,924.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $972,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $96,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,069,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,651 shares of company stock valued at $41,167,193. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.