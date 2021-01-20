National Alliance Securities Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by National Alliance Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MFC. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE MFC opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,929,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,075,000 after buying an additional 40,912 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 59,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,928,000 after buying an additional 549,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,760,000 after buying an additional 2,876,563 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

