National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $80.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $5,138,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 41.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

