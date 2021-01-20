National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.01. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

SLF opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,695,000 after acquiring an additional 802,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,098,000 after acquiring an additional 790,835 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,833,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,087,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,277,000 after acquiring an additional 453,110 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 390,670 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

