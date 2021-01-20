National Bank Financial Weighs in on 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$66.65 million for the quarter.

98532 has a 52-week low of C$12.04 and a 52-week high of C$14.76.

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

