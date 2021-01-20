National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) PT Raised to $58.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EYE. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,298. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,238.81, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.66 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,550,020.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in National Vision by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

