Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $27.08. Approximately 229,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 258,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

NTUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $917.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.40 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the third quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Natus Medical by 246.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Natus Medical during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

