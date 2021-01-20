Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post sales of $190.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.70 million. Nautilus posted sales of $104.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $554.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $560.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $561.67 million, with estimates ranging from $515.40 million to $592.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.50. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.27 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLS. Truist lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

Nautilus stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. 1,620,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $606.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

In related news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $113,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $282,269. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nautilus by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 722,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 221,535 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,208,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Nautilus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 454,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nautilus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.