Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $12.50 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,903,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 67,206 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Navient by 464.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 627,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 516,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 6,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 909,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 896,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.