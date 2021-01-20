Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Navistar International posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Navistar International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Shares of NAV opened at $43.97 on Friday. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 127,495 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 282.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter valued at about $616,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

