Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NEXT eMobility Solutions is likely to help the company move toward an electric future, thereby boosting its prospects. Merger with Volkswagen's Traton will further buoy the company’s prospects. Per Navistar 4.0 strategy, the firm expects EBITDA margins to improve to 12% by fiscal 2024. The company intends to roll out additional cost-saving actions in order to bring down its SG&A costs within the range of 7-9% of revenues in the near future. However, rising coronavirus cases and another round of lockdown in many countries are likely to impact Navistar's earnings and sales in the near term.Declining demand in the rental, leasing and school bus segments are likely to hurt Navistar, going forward.The company's stretched balance sheet also plays a spoilsport. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment. “

NAV has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

Navistar International stock remained flat at $$43.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,555. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.12. Navistar International has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Navistar International will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of Navistar International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $391,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter worth $270,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the third quarter valued at $10,930,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Navistar International by 37.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the third quarter valued at $575,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

