nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Major Shareholder Sells $4,129,440.48 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 57,068 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $4,129,440.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Salesforce.Com, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 300 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 101,300 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $7,347,289.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,620. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

