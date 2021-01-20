nDEX Market Cap Hits $5.19 Million (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 88.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. nDEX has a market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $1.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, nDEX has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00050180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00120291 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00072462 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00258219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064813 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,198.47 or 0.93022153 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com.

nDEX Coin Trading

nDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

