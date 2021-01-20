Neil Murray Sells 35,000 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,010,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,718,828.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mimecast alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,900.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $1,460,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 184.67, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mimecast by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.