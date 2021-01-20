NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to report sales of $12.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.20 million to $13.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $51.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.30 million to $51.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $65.30 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $65.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeoGames.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

NeoGames stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 286,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,663. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

