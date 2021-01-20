Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Stock Price Up 19.2%

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares rose 19.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 33,594,887 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 473% from the average daily volume of 5,863,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, JMP Securities cut Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $44.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 102.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 173.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 391,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 248,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Neos Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,647,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 55,147 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

