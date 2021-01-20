NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Loop Capital upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cross Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. NetApp has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $67.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

