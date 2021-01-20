Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Netflix stock traded up $69.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $571.55. 607,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,115,977. Netflix has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $252.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $513.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.32.

In other Netflix news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock valued at $241,501,445. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

