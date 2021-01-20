Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.97-2.97 EPS and its Q1 guidance to approx $2.97 EPS.

NFLX opened at $501.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.11.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

