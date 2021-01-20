Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Set at $685.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned a $685.00 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB restated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $543.08.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $501.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.65. The company has a market capitalization of $221.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

